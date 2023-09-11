First Nigerian Chartered Accountant, Akintola Williams Passes On Aged 104

The first Nigerian Chartered Accountant, Pa Akintola Williams, has passed away at the age of 104.

It was gathered that the accounting icon reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of today, Monday, September 11, 2023.

Born in 1919, he was instrumental in developing the country’s financial sector.

The renowned accountant studied accounting at the University of London and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1947.

He returned to Nigeria and later set up his accounting firm, Akintola Williams & Co., now Deloitte & Touche, in 1952.

Williams was also a strong advocate for developing the accounting profession in Nigeria.

READ MORE: Nigerian Flag Designer, Taiwo Akinkunmi, Dies At 87

He was a founding member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and was president from 1963 to 1965. He was also a member of the National Board of Accountants and Auditors.

Williams received many awards and honours, including the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM).

He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.