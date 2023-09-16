German Govt. Donates Mobile Barracks To Nigeria Police

The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has taken the delivery of 2,000-bed mobile barracks donated by the government of Germany.

Kayode Egbetokun, acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), received the facilities on Friday at the Police College in Ikeja, Lagos.

While taking delivery of the mobile barracks, Egbetokun said the donation is coming at a time when the force is setting up a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) for the war against violent crimes in the country.

The acting IGP said the equipment will also afford the force the opportunity to train more officers.

“Our special intervention squad is going to consist of 40,000 men and we intend to deploy at least 1,000 men to each state command.

“We have started mobilising the squad and selecting trainers.

“Very soon, 25 of them will travel abroad for training. When they come back, the training starts with the 40,000 special intervention squad.

“We are going to deploy the equipment to the training centres. This equipment will provide the immediate accommodation needed at our training centres in Nigeria,” the IGP said.

Egbetokun however commended the German government for assisting the country in the war against crimes.

Johannes Lehne, German ambassador to Nigeria, said the donation was made to equip the force for the fight against crimes in society.

The German government partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria and GS Foundation to make the donation.