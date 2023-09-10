Gov. Abiodun Allegedly Orders Demolition Of Gbenga Daniel’s Wife’s Five-Storey Plaza

The Ogun State government, on Sunday, demolished an edifice belonging to DATKEM Plaza, owned by Olufunke Daniel, wife of former Governor Gbenga Daniel and incumbent senator representing Ogun East.

The five-storey building located at Folagbade Street, Ijebu-Ode, was carried out at 3:00 a.m. on the orders of the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

In a statement, Olusegun Lawal, the Project Manager and Developer for the building, revealed that the building was scheduled for official opening later this month before it was demolished without any plausible reason.

He added that the building, which had been under construction since 2009 and had the full approval from the state government, had no structural or quality issues.

According to him, the third floor of the now demolished building was to house the Ogun East Senatorial Office.

The demolition comes amid widespread speculation of raging rift between the incumbent governor and Daniel, now senator for Ogun East.

It’s not certain what the genesis of their fuel is, as Daniel backed Abiodun for governorship in 2019 under the All Progressives Congress.

However, there are reports that Daniel switch allegiance as the 2023 election drew closer, pitching is tent with Ladi Adebutu, the candidate of opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The demolition was “very shocking, very cruel and a heinous act committed by someone who is supposed to be saving our lives and properties; by somebody who is supposed to protect the rule of law in this state.” Lawal told newsmen.

As the developer of the building, he said, everything that was required from state government officials was done, therefore, the demolition was shocking.

READ ALSO: Buhari Allowed Boko Haram Fester, Was More Concerned About His Safety Than Nation’s Security – Ex-Military Gov, Umar

Lawal added: “We’ve done what was needful from our side regarding this project. They complained of contravention and we made amendment to the approval, submitted since last year. This is a building that’s almost two years now. Every queries raised, we answered them.

“When they partially sealed us, they asked us to pay unsealing fee of half a million (N500,000) which I paid. They received it and the next thing they did was to give us a letter in which they said within 24 hours, the amendment submitted doesn’t confirm with what we’re building. I said can we perform magic in this life?”

Moreso, speaking on the development, an aide to Daniel, Steve Oliyide, said the building was not demolished, but vandalized.

According to Oliyide, the vandalization, which lasted was carried out by thugs loyal to Governor Abiodun and were given police protection by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Edward Omosoyin with seven armed policemen in 20 vehicles.

Oliyide added that town planners refused to sign the Order of demolition because it cannot be justified.

“Dapo Abiodun was said to be in Ijebu Ode yesterday with Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, to see the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

“Town planners that were contacted say they don’t work at night and not even on Sunday. One of Dapo Abiodun’s thugs, Efele, was said to be patrolling the area all through yesterday.

“The operation was led by ACP Edward Omosoyin with seven armed policemen in twenty vehicles and personally supervised the destruction.

“He called the DPOs that they have a special operation by 2am. The destruction was done by thugs headed by Efele and other thugs.

“So, it is logical that Dapo Abiodun’s thugs are the ones who attacked the building to enforce an illegal order and they are being protected by the Police. It is also true that the Town Planners who refused to sign the Order because the demolition cannot be justified were threatened and the one who collected a response letter from the builder has been placed on suspension.”