Few hours after United Arab Emirate lifted a year ban on Nigerian travelers, Air Peace has concluded plans to commence direct flights from Nigeria to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the first flight is slated to take place in October 2023. The airline made this disclosure during an engagement session with travel agents in Kano on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lagos and Kano to Jeddah will operate three days every week with a possible connection from Abuja.

However, while commenting on the development, Air Peace’s Ground Operations Manager, Ayodeji Adeyemi, stated that the connectivity would be direct using the luxury Boeing 777.

He commended the travel agents, reinstating that the airline is committed to working with them in other to ensure the new route is maximised for everyone to enjoy the payoffs.

He said: “In the first half of this year, we launched two major international destinations- Mumbai and Tel Aviv- and now we are gearing up for Jeddah next month.

“This does not only signal growth and expansion for the airline but it also demonstrates our firm commitment to reducing the burden associated with connecting cities with stopovers.

“We promise direct connectivity and this is evident in our international route network. We offer direct flights at affordable fares.”