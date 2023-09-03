Gov. Dapo Abiodun Commences Distribution Of 300,000 Bags Of Rice As Palliatives

The Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has flagged off the distribution of 300,000 bags of 10kg rice palliatives to citizens of the state.

Speaking on Saturday, Abiodun said that the palliatives were sent to states by the federal government.

“This is a federal government initiative that is being domesticated right here in Ogun State,” the governor said.

“We have decided to use the polling 5,400 polling units as a reference of distribution, not wards, because we realized that using wards won’t be equitable.”

Governor Abiodun also highlighted other immediate, medium, and long-term measures being initiated by the government to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal.

He instructed the Central Working Committee saddled with the responsibility of the palliatives distribution to do it with the utmost sense of responsibility across the twenty local government areas of the state.

“The committee will be chaired by my Deputy Governor and she will be supported by our former deputy governors that are here present, two members of the National Assembly, one representing the House of Representatives, and the other representing the Senate,” the governor said.

According to him, the central working committee (CWC) will be saddled with the authority to inaugurate committees in each of the 20 LGAs of the state.

Abiodun commended President Bola Tinubu for conceptualizing the programme to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He said his administration has classified the various interventions of the president, which his administration has domesticated into the immediate, medium and long terms.

The governor said his administration has commenced the payment of N10,000 transport allowance to public servants in the state.

He also disclosed that his administration would be providing health insurance coverage for pregnant women across the state.

“We will also be providing for all our pregnant women across the board in Ogun State with our Ogun State Health Insurance Cover called ‘Ibi Dero’,” he said.

“This will cover their pre-natal engagements and also post-natal consultations for up to six months, meaning that, you can go to a Primary Health Care Center, Secondary Health Care or a Tertiary and consult Pre-natal, give birth for free because the state government is bearing the cost of all that.”