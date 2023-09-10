Gov. Fubara Places N100m Bounty On Criminals Who Killed Rivers DPO

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has placed N100 million bounty on the killers of Bako Angbashim, a superintendent of police, in the state.

Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA), was killed on Friday when his team ran into an ambush while returning from an operation.

Fubura, in a statement issued on Saturday, Fubara said intelligence from the security agencies has linked one Gift David Okpara Okpolowu and his criminal gang for being responsible for the murder of the senior police officer.

According to the Governor, Okpara and his gang have established camps in the area and are responsible for the resurgence of violent crimes, including kidnapping and terrorism in Ahoada East LGA.

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and allow criminals and crimes to rear their ugly heads and thrive in any part of our state.

“First, the prime suspects, Mr. Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and all members of his criminal gang are hereby declared wanted.

READ ALSO: DPO Killed During Shootout With Cult Group In Rivers

“Secondly, a bounty of one hundred million (N100,000,000.00) naira is hereby placed on his head for anyone who gives useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution,” he stated.

The governor also indefinitely suspended Cassidy Ikegbidi, a traditional ruler in the area, for “acts of complicity in ceding control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities”.

Also, Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, has condemned the murder of Angbashim, while demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

Speaking via Muyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, Egbetokun said the killing of the DPO is not only an affront to the nation but a reflection of a lack of patriotism and gross illegality.

The IGP said any nefarious acts against any officer of the force will not be treated with levity as perpetrators will be made to face justice.