Gov. Lawal Bans Illegal Miners, Directs Strict Measures On Violators

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, on Saturday, directed law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against people caught carrying out illegal mining activities in the State.

Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Governor’s spokesperson, in a statement noted that for a long time, illegal mining in Zamfara has fueled banditry and other criminal activities.

He however maintained that it is time to end the activity and implement measures to protect the safety and wellbeing of the people.

To its end, Lawal ordered security operatives to take bold action and shoot on sight anyone found engaging in illegal mining.

“The directive is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers from committing such acts.

“It is also a swift action to enable the state government to be in total control of state resources and block activities that endanger the lives and properties of the people.

“Illegal mining is undeniably one of the driving forces behind the rampant banditry plaguing Zamfara state.

“We must take swift, decisive action to curb this menace and restore peace and security to our communities,” the statement quoted Lawal as saying.