Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Olabode Shuaheeb Agoro as the 22nd Head of Service (HoS) of the State’s public service.

This is contained in a circular dated 21 September, 2023 and signed by the outgoing HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has approved the appointment of Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb as the 22nd Head of Civil Service.

“The appointment is to take effect from 30th September, 2023. It is expedient to note that the new Head of Service joined the Lagos State Public Service on 1st July 2003 and had since served the State meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on 3rd August, 2015,” the circular read.

It added that, “Until this appointment, Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb, who succeeds Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, was the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

“To this end, all Public Servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the State Public Service to greater heights.”

The circular further urged that all Public Servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested Public Service Values such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new Head of Service a most rewarding and successful tenure of Office, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this Circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves,” it stated.

Recall that Hakeem Muri-Okunola was appointed Principal Secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a message to Lagos Civil Servants, Muri-Okunola said his civil service career will terminate on the 29th Of September, 2023.