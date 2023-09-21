Gov. Yusuf To Appeal Kano Tribunal Judgement

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said on Wednesday night he would appeal the ruling of the governorship election petitions tribunal on the March 18 election in the State.

The tribunal earlier on Wednesday nullified Yusuf’s victory in the election and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of the State.

In the judgement delivered via Zoom, the panel also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Yusuf and present another one to the APC candidate.

In a post via X, the Governor described the ruling as a temporary setback and urged the people of the state to remain calm.

Yusuf said he had directed his legal team to appeal the ruling at the appeal court.

Also reacting via a press conference at government house in Kano, Yusuf said the judgement was riddled with errors and misapplication of law.

“There are errors and misapplication of the law as pointed out by my lawyers. There is room for appeal. I have already instructed our legal team to start appeal process as soon as possible,” he said.

Yusuf however said the judgement would not dampen his spirit of fulfilling his campaign promises for Kano people.

“I call on Kano people to be calm and law abiding. People should not take law in their hands. Security agents are everywhere in the city to ensure law and order.

“This will never dampen our spirit and it is a temporary setback which would go soon by the will of Allah.

“I call on my supporters to be calm and go about their lawful businesses and hopeful of reclaiming our mandate in the appeal court,” he said.