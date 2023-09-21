Gunmen Ambush Police Patrol, Kill ASP, Inspector In Enugu

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedely killed two officers of the Police Mobile Force while another sustained injuries during an ambush in Enugu State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible incident occurred at about 7:30pm on Wednesday along the Udi-Ozalla Road as the Operation Restore Peace Enugu team was on routine patrol.

A source told Daily Sun, said that the slain officers were Danjuma Joseph, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Inspector Abu Elamaje.

The police operatives were allegedly rushed to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla for treatment but doctors on duty confirmed the duo as dead.

The bodies of the slain security personnel were later deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for post mortem examination while Inspector Udeme Udomeng who sustained bullet wounds was treated and discharged.

The police source further said that efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

According to information from the command: “MINE and other command tactical teams reinforced at area of incident on cordon and search operation for possible arrest of suspects. Further development shall be communicated.”