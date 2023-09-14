Gunmen Behead Labour Party Chieftain In Abia

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State, Mr Maduka Zachary has been murdered by gunmen yet-to-be identified.

The slain party chieftain who served as Campaign Director General of LP in the Isuikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency during the last election was reportedly murdered at his residence in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the State.

The gunmen, according to reports, invaded the deceased’s residence on Wednesday, killed him and chopped off his head.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Abia State Police Command, Maureen Chinaka is yet to confirm the incident.

However, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, Ceekay Igara confirmed the development to Vanguard.

He said that he had spoken with the LP Local Government Chairman in the area who also confirmed it to him.

Igara said, “I have spoken with the Chairman of our party in the LGA and he confirmed it. He said it might not be unconnected with insecurity because the man was strong in the fight against insecurity and cultism in that region.”