Gunmen Invade El-Rufai Estate, Kidnap Resident In Abuja

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly invaded El-Rufai Estate in the Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA) in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the culprits invaded the estate in the early hours of Saturday and kidnapped a resident of the area identified as Chinedu.

According to the Chairman of the area, Mai Baba Bego, while reacting to the latest incident, said five people have been abducted in the last couple of months.

“We now live in fear as nobody knows who the next victim would be,” he said.

Bego called for the deployment of security personnel to the area to avert further incidents.

Also speaking, the victim’s wife told Daily Trust that the kidnappers forcefully took away her husband after breaking through the fence to gain entrance into their compound.

“They shot sporadically in the air to scare our family members and neighbours before taking my husband away, ” she said.