Hardship: Nigerians Know Their Problems Have No Magical Solution – Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, has said that Nigerians know that there is no magic solution to their problem.

The spokesman stated this when discussing the benefits of Tinubu’s trip to India to attend the G-20 meeting.

According to him, the President had rolled out plans to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians since the removal of fuel subsidy.

Asked about measures his principal was taking to better the lives of Nigerians considering the hardship posed by fuel subsidy removal, he said, “Nigerians are very brilliant people. They understand that you don’t have magic wand solutions to their problems which have been in place for over a period of more than 50 years.

“They know that when you inherit a deficit you have to take out that deficit. That is why the president has been very consistent in his doings during campaigns and now in office. He did it in Lagos.

“He brought out a master plan. He said if we painfully and diligently implement this master plan it would take us there. And we know what Lagos is today. The present has distributed palliatives to states and now is trying to crush energy costs.”