Hardship : ‘No Condition Is Permanent, Let Rich Men Help The Needy’ — Emir of Kano

Emir of Kano State, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Saturday, posited that rich Nigerians should help the needy around them.

Speaking with newsmen in commemoration of World First Aid Day, Bayero who said Nigerians are facing difficult times, added that some go to bed for two or more days without eating.

He however appealed to citizens to help one another, irrespective of religion, tribe and culture, in order to build a peaceful society.

”I am appealing to the rich among communities across Nigeria to assist the needy around them facing hardships and hunger due to the current difficult economic situation in the country,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying.

Bayero further urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, saying the present economic situation is not permanent and will be “a thing of the past as no condition is permanent.”

The Emir who advised citizens to “support and assist one another” and not limit such gestures to “times of disaster,” said rendering assistance to the needy can also be described as aid, noting that presently, “more people are in need of assistance.

“We will not relent on our call to the government as we inform them of the hardship being faced by the people. We call on them to find solutions to the hardships being faced by the people, especially those that are weak among us.”