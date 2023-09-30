‘Hoarding Academic Records Is A Disservice To Nigerians’ — PDP Tackles Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appeal against the release of his academic records conflicts with his “impeccable” public declarations.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, had approached the United States (US) District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to produce relevant documents showing academic information of Tinubu who claimed to have attended the Chicago State University (CSU).

Jeffery Gilbert, US magistrate judge, granted the request and ordered CSU to release the president’s academic records.

However, Tinubu filed an appeal against the order.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, said Tinubu’s quest not to have his academic records released is a disservice to Nigerians

The opposition party said the All Progressives Congress (APC) must “come clean on the desperation to conceal certain vital details” of Tinubu’s academic records at the CSU from the public.

“The PDP states that the Application by the lawyers urging the US District Court of Illinois not to release the said academic details are in direct conflict with the public declarations by President Tinubu that his academic records are impeccable.

“The PDP recalls that President Tinubu had in a public function openly asserted to Nigerians that: ‘I was one of those most recruited graduates of my university, multiple honours, First Class Degree and I have the reference point.’

“In view of the above assertion, the PDP, therefore, holds that the plea by the lawyers that the details of his academic record should not be released is a great disservice to President Tinubu in particular and Nigeria in general,” the statement read.

The PDP also criticised the APC for allegedly being silent on the fire outbreak at the supreme court, claiming it was intended to frustrate electoral cases at the apex court.