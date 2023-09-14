How Dog I Stole, Sold For N3,500 Landed Me In Prison – Man Confesses

A young man identified as Sani Shuaibu from Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area, Adamawa State has confessed to a prison amnesty committee how he stole a dog, sold it at N3,500 and ended up in prison.

According to Daily Post, Shuaibu who is currently awaiting trial and held at Yolde Pate Medium Security Custodial Center in Yola, told visiting Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee how he stole the dog, obtained N3,500 from a buyer, bought shoes with the money, but got arrested.

The accused, who has spent some months in prison, was however lucky as he became one of 223 awaiting-trial inmates freed by the committee after he confessed to the crime.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Fake Officer In Ondo After Buying Phone With Fake Alert

The committee headed by the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman, discharged the accused when his case came up for review late on Wednesday.

The Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee, a body set up to decongest the several prisons across the State, has disposed of hundreds of awaiting trial cases since it started visiting the prisons on Monday.