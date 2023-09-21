I Am Sorry, Please Forgive Me – Shaibu Begs Gov. Obaseki

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday, begged for forgiveness from his boss, Godwin Obaseki, over their political rift.

While, addressing newsmen at his residence in Benin City, the state capital, Shaibu urged his Governor Obaseki to forgive and forget.

Recall that Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads in the last few months.

However, the differences between the Edo State Governor, Obaseki and his deputy have seen him allocate the former office of his Deputy in Government House, to Alaghodaro as secretariat.

The allocation took place days after Shaibu was unable to access his office in the government house, which was put under lock.

He said: “I use this medium to appeal to Mr Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together.

“We have just one year to go. We have been the envy of the entire country. So Mr Governor, if there is anything you feel that I have done, please I am sorry. I need us to work together to finish well and strong.”