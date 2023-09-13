‘I Don’t Need Title To Serve In Tinubu’s Govt., We Should Move On For Next Generation To Evolve’ — Fashola

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says he does not need an office to serve in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fashola who spoke on Tuesday at the Lagos State University shortly before he delivered a keynote address at the institution’s fifth research and innovation fair said there are not enough offices for everyone to serve in the government.

Acknowledging that Tinubu’s administration is birthing a new generation of leaders, he said: “I do not need a title to serve: the President can only appoint at least one minister, for example, from each state in which he has done that.

“There are just enough places in parastatals, they are doing that; we are estimated to be 200 million, so there are not enough offices to take everybody.

“All of us must play our roles as citizens, and a citizen does not need a title to serve. The biggest title you need is that of being a citizen and playing our role; we are also talking about the next generation.

“If some do not move on, where is the place for the next batch?”

The former Lagos State Governor said there is a need to bring more outstanding public-spirited people to occupy offices as they evolve.

Fashola however added that he looked forward to having a lot of youthful people being part of the administration.