“I Friend-Zoned My Husband For Over One Year” – Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has revealed that she “friend-zoned” her husband, singer Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, for a year and a half before finally accepting his marriage proposal.

The thespian spoke during service at the Waterbrooks Church, Lagos, on Sunday.

She said one of the reasons she “friend-zoned” him was because she had not heard from God at that time.

She said, “I would like to say that friendship plays a very big role in laying the foundation of your relationship. I friend-zoned my husband for a year and half (laughs).

“I friend-zoned him for two reasons. One, I wasn’t sure that I have heard from God about whether this person was actually my person. Actually, three reasons. Second, marrying Banky W (laughs). I was like, ‘my life on my own is chaotic enough, I would now marry Banky? No, no, no.’

“And then thirdly, just trying to at least have a friendship. And I honestly believe that the friendship we laid over a year and half has played a very big role in how our relationship is today. Banky W is my guy. I mean if you take away romance and sex and everything that makes a marriage, he would still be my guy. Banky is my best friend.”

Banky W inferred: “No, leave sex. Don’t take it away (laughs).”

Recall that Banky W and Adesua Etomi tied the knot on November 19, 2017, in a star-studded ceremony. They welcomed their first son, Hazaiah, in January 2021.