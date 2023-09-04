Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu better known ad Burna Boy, has said he never lies except in “courtrooms and police station”.

The self-styled ‘African Giant’ admitted this while bragging about his blunt nature.

On his Instagram story, Burna Boy wrote, “The only times I ever lied was in courtrooms and police stations.

“If you don’t like me, I don’t like you more than you don’t like me. You can’t win.”

