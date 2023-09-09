“I Was Living With My Husband Before Marriage, Despite Being A Chorister” – Kie Kie

Popular skit maker and actress Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, better known as Kie Kie, has revealed that she was already living with her husband, Tunji Ilori, before they got married.

She said she made the decision because her house rent expired months before their wedding.

The mother of one disclosed this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the TokeMoments podcast hosted by Toke Makinwa.

She said, “My husband and I started living together before we got married because my [house] rent was already due. My rent was due in September, and we were going to get married in January.

“So, I can’t renew my rent. And we had done our introduction by then. The church wasn’t aware that we were already living together. I was even singing in the church choir then.”

She also said she was initially scared of getting married but eventually did after a series of prayers.

Recall that Kie Kie and her husband got married in February 2020 and welcomed their first child, a girl named Oluwashonaolami Olori, in November 2022.