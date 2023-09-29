I Was Offered N3m To Paint Mohbad’s Wife As ‘Prime Suspect’ – Actor Uche Maduagwu Alleges (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has alleged that he was offered a N3 million bribe to paint the wife of late rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad as the “prime suspect” in his sudden death.

He said the people who attempted to bribe him also asked him to use his social media platform to agitate for a DNA test for Mohbad’s five-month-old son.

The thespian in a video message shared via his Instagram page recently, said he was instructed to allege that the late singer is not the biological father of his son, Liam.

He said he, however, rejected the offer because he was not a member of Mohbad’s family to demand for a DNA test to be conducted on his son.

Maduagwu said, “I just have to say this right now. I was offered N3 million in Lekki exactly on the 15th of September. The person who approached me said I should come on social media to twist the story [of Mohbad’s sudden demise]; that I should claim his wife is the number one suspect.

“He also said I should agitate for a DNA test for her child, that the late singer is not the biological father of the child. But I said to myself, I’m not a member of Mohbad’s family. I’m not even his best friend. My people, I need money but I said I will not do it. If I see the person that approached me, if I see his picture, I will recognise him.”

