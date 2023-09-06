Dele Momodu, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he would have expelled Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), from the Party if he had the power.

The publisher of Ovation magazine, spoke on Tuesday when he appeared on Political Paradigm, a programme on Channels Television.

Momodu, who was the director of strategic communications of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa presidential campaign council, described Wike as an “unruly person” who wants to “destroy” the PDP.

“I don’t have the power, if I had the power I would have fired him (Wike) long ago.

“Such an unruly person who wants to destroy our party? One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom,” Momodu said.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Burst Adulterated Fertilizer Production Syndicate In Jos, Arrest 5 Suspects

Recall that the activities of the then group of five governors within the PDP known as G-5 were believed to have contributed to the Party’s loss in the February 25 election.

The internal wrangling in the party which started before the election, has festered without a potential end in sight.

Last month, President Bola Tinubu, who won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), appointed Wike as FCT minister.

Wike’s appointment has been described as anti-party activity with some PDP members calling for his suspension from the party.

However, Wike has maintained that nobody can suspend him from the party, saying that he got the approval of PDP leaders at various levels to accept the appointment.