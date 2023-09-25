“If You Had Access To Tinubu, You’d Love Him” – Seun Kuti

Grammy-nominated afrobeat singer, Sean Kuti, has stated that most people who criticise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wouldn’t if they had access to him.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Kuti said many who are criticising the president would “love him” if they had access to him.

He said growing up, he used to wonder why many people “hated” his father, the late afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

He said most of the people who criticise politicians often turn around to praise the children of politicians because of money.

Kuti said, “Being Fela’s son, growing up in Nigeria, I no even fit enter my girlfriend papa’s house. I go dey wonder say, ‘Wettin my papa sef dey do like dis wey nobody like am?’

“But I know my father; he’s a cool guy. So, what’s it about this guy that nobody likes? If I go anywhere, people would be like, ‘Oh! He’s Fela’s son…’ I know that pain. But I looked at all politicians’ children; the same people who criticise Tinubu today will praise his children tomorrow because of money. So, I understand that if you had access to Tinubu, you would love him. Your only hatred of him is your lack of access.”