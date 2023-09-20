If You Must Send Nudes, Use ‘View Once’ — Lagos PPRO, Hundeyin

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has urged Nigerians to trust no one and take adequate precautions before sharing any of their private content.

The advice is coming following the recent increase in leaked private videos and pictures on social media.

The Lagos PPRO who disclosed this via his official X on Wednesday, said he has lost count of the number of times he received complaints from Nigerians regarding someone trying to blackmail and extort them with their nudes.

According to him, if it becomes necessary to share one’s nudes, precautions such as setting the image to view only once and covering one’s face, among others, should be considered.

READ ALSO: Meta Set To Begin WhatsApp Business Owners’ Verification

He, however, provided a help center to contact in case of any eventuality regarding leaked private videos and pictures.

“If you must send nudes, at least do one-view or cover your face or any other identification mark. And do not forget that video calls can be screen shot/recorded. For others, it is a clandestine recording of their intimate moments, of course without consent.

“I have honestly lost count of people, sometimes notable ones, approaching me about someone somewhere blackmailing and extorting them with their nudes.

“Trust no one. Take adequate precautions. Trust your instincts too. And do not forget to reach incb.npf.gov.ng in the unfortunate event you fall victim to this,” Hundeyin posted.