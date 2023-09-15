IGP Egbetokun Orders Dismantling Of Illegal Police Checkpoints

Kayode Egbetokun, the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), on Thursday, gave an order for the dismantling of all illegal Police checkpoints across States of the Federation.

While speaking during a strategic meeting with police managers he posited that those who mount illegal checkpoints have become a nuisance on the nation’s highways.

He however instructed the Commissioners of Police (CP) in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory to immediately commence dismantling of all non-security checkpoints within their areas of responsibilities, and arrest violators for prompt prosecution.

CPs yet to establish the Complaints Response Units (CRU), were also given a three-week ultimatum to do so in their command headquarters to combat corruption.

“We are aware of the challenge posed by the continued presence of unauthorized persons on the various highways around the country, in the guise of revenue collection, who constantly constitute nuisance on the highways by obstructing the flow of traffic, and engaging in mischievous activities, such as the seizure of vehicles, collection of fines and other unlawful activities.

“All state Commissioners of Police are hereby directed to immediately commence the dismantling of all such non-security checkpoints within their areas of responsibilities, and arrest all violators for prompt prosecution.

“To bolster accountability and transparency within the force, we have taken steps, such as reinforcing the IGP monitoring unit and the complaint response unit, CRU, based at the Force Headquarters, and efforts are ongoing to establish CRU offices in all states.

“Directive have earlier been given to all state commissioners of police to establish CRU offices in their respective state command headquarters, as part of our commitment to combatting corruption and improve professionalism in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Those command commissioners of police who are yet to comply are, hereby, given a deadline of three weeks from today to do so,” he said