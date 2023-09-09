I’ll Be Alive To Complete My Tenure — Akeredolu To Ondo Assembly

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, says having officially resumed duty after a three-month medical vacation, he’ll be alive to complete his tenure.

Recall that Akeredolu on Thursday, returned to Nigeria from Germany where he spent three months.

The Governor was welcomed by his close aides at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

On Friday, Akeredolu met with stakeholders from the State, including Olamide Oladiji, Speaker of the Assembly; Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in Ibadan.

During the meeting, Akeredolu handed over his resumption letter to Oladiji and provided a copy to Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu however noted that by the grace of God, he will be “alive” to complete his tenure, which ends in February 2025.

“I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today.

“God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory. I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much.

“God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with house of assembly members here.

“We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office. I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption,” the Governor was quoted in a statement by Richard Olatunde, his media aide.

In June, Akeredolu left Nigeria for medical attention in Germany following a letter sent to the state House of Assembly of his intention to embark on a 21-day leave.

He asked his deputy to act in his stead.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, says having officially resumed duty after a three-month medical vacation, he’ll be alive to complete his tenure.

Recall that Thursday, Akeredolu returned to Nigeria from Germany where he spent three months.

The Governor was welcomed by his close aides at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

On Friday, Akeredolu met with stakeholders from the State, including Olamide Oladiji, Speaker of the Assembly; Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in Ibadan.

During the meeting, Akeredolu handed over his resumption letter to Oladiji and provided a copy to Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu however noted that by the grace of God, he will be “alive” to complete his tenure, which ends in February 2025.

“I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today.

“God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory. I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much.

“God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with house of assembly members here.

“We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office. I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption,” the Governor was quoted in a statement by Richard Olatunde, his media aide.

In June, Akeredolu left Nigeria for medical attention in Germany following a letter sent to the state House of Assembly of his intention to embark on a 21-day leave.

He asked his deputy to act in his stead.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Akeredolu, for staying in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, after his return.

In a statement issued on Friday, Kennedy Peretei, PDP’s spokesperson in Ondo, said Akeredolu’s first port of call should have been his home state.

He said it was “absurd” for the Governor to stay in Oyo instead of Ondo, adding that it would have been a sign of respect to the residents of the state who had been praying for his recovery.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter expected that, now that the Governor is back in Nigeria, his first point of call should have been Ondo State, where everybody prayed for his quick recovery and return to his duties,” the statement reads.

“Instead, he headed for Ibadan and instructed all State Cabinet members and State Assembly men to join him.

“This is very absurd and an insult on the sensibility of the Ondo State people. If Akeredolu has been certified fit to resume duties, let him notify the Assembly accordingly to conclude the remainder of his tenure for which he has been barely tolerated.”

The opposition party also alleged that Akeredolu is planning to relocate the Ondo government house to his residence in Oyo by not resuming duty in Ondo.

READ ALSO: I’m Eager To Reunite With My People – Gov. Akeredolu

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Akeredolu, for staying in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, after his return.

In a statement issued on Friday, Kennedy Peretei, PDP’s spokesperson in Ondo, said Akeredolu’s first port of call should have been his home state.

He said it was “absurd” for the Governor to stay in Oyo instead of Ondo, adding that it would have been a sign of respect to the residents of the state who had been praying for his recovery.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter expected that, now that the Governor is back in Nigeria, his first point of call should have been Ondo State, where everybody prayed for his quick recovery and return to his duties,” the statement reads.

“Instead, he headed for Ibadan and instructed all State Cabinet members and State Assembly men to join him.

“This is very absurd and an insult on the sensibility of the Ondo State people. If Akeredolu has been certified fit to resume duties, let him notify the Assembly accordingly to conclude the remainder of his tenure for which he has been barely tolerated.”

The opposition party also alleged that Akeredolu is planning to relocate the Ondo government house to his residence in Oyo by not resuming duty in Ondo.