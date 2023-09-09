President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to ensure that the Nigerian military is well-resourced and fit for purpose to discharge its constitutional duties of protecting the nation.

Represented by Mohammed Badaru, Minister of Defence, Tinubu made the promise during the graduation of participants of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31, on Friday in Abuja.

While acknowledging that the Armed Forces of Nigeria represents one of the finest institutions that the nation could be proud of, he assured that the government would continue to appreciate the sacrifice and patriotism of men and women of the military.

He expressed confidence that the graduates of course 31 would bring the knowledge, expertise and skills acquired during the course to help in finding solutions to current and emerging security and developmental challenges in the country.

“Our dear country is faced with the flora of challenges including insecurity, social economic hiccups, climate change and migratory issues, ‘the so-called Japa Syndrome.’

“We are confronted by systematic corruption, crude oil theft, reduced national productivity, weak infrastructure, weak revenue base, and rising domestic and external debt among others.

“Those challenges demand creative and purposeful driving leadership to mitigate.

“Since coming into office, I have rolled up my sleeves myself to confront and address them frontally and we shall overcome with the special grace of God.

“I must admit that those challenges will require the deployment of knowledge and insight you have acquired from this college,” he said.

The president said he rejigged the leadership of the armed forces and police among others to usher in a fresh perspective to deal with the security challenges in the country.

He asked the participants to go back to their respective services and agencies and align with the visions of the new leadership.

Tinubu said the world is currently faced with myriads of threats such as the disruptive effect of emerging technologies, cyber threats, and unconstitutional change of government in the African sub-region.

He called on the military to help the governments build resilience against the recent spate of the democratic recession in West Africa and build stronger assistance to mitigate all the challenges.

“I am banking on you to provide creative leadership solutions towards addressing those national, regional and global challenges,” he added.

The President also pledged to ensure the completion of the college’s permanent site before the end of his first term to enable the institution to conveniently transmute into a full-fledged defence university.