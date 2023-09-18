“I’m Grateful To God” – Tobi Amusan Speaks After Diamond League Victory

Nigerian track queen, Tobi Amusan, has taken some time to reflect on her incredible achievement of winning her third consecutive Diamond League event

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that the 100m women’s hurdles record holder took first position at the Oregon Diamond League on Sunday night.

However, the victory marks her third consecutive win in this prestigious competition, after previously claiming the title in 2021 and 2022.

Amusan completed the race with a season’s best time of 12.33s, showcasing her exceptional skills and talent.

Joining the league of the accomplished Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta, who secured the Diamond League 100m women’s hurdles title in 2012, 2013, and 2014, makes Amusan only the second athlete to achieve such a remarkable feat.

This victory is an exceptional way for Amusan to conclude the year, especially after experiencing the disappointment of losing her world title at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary last month.

Amusan expressed her excitement about the win and said: “I entered this race knowing that it was mine to lose, and I was determined to give it my all. I told myself that it was either 200% effort or nothing, as anything less wouldn’t be enough for a victory today.

“I came here with the belief that this (racing in Eugene) is God’s track, and that I would dominate on it. Thankfully, God made it happen.”

“Right now, I just want some rest. I am incredibly grateful to God. This win is not just about me; it is also for my coach, my family, and everyone who supported me throughout this challenging year. It has been a tough journey, and I am simply thankful for all the support.”