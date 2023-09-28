“I’m Not Doing Music Because Of Money” – Rema

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has claimed that he isn’t making music just because of the financial benefits.

The 21-year-old said he was financially buoyant even while he was doing freestyles and posting on social media which led to his record label discovering him.

Speaking in an interview with Korty EO, Rema said if he didn’t make it in the music industry, he would still be “hustling” and making money.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner said, “If music didn’t work, I will still be pushing that p in the corner while hustling, you understand.

“Even at that point where I was doing freestyles, I didn’t really need to do a freestyle because I needed money. I had money. I was actually good.”