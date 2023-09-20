I’m Ready To Solve Oil Industry Problems — Tinubu Tells U.S Oil & Gas Stakeholders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday assured international oil and gas stakeholders, that he is determined to solve the challenges in Nigeria’s oil sector having worked in the field himself.

Tinubu disclosed this to a delegation consisting of the global leadership of oil and gas transnational giant, ExxonMobil, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

While informing them of his readiness to make the sector investable, he said Nigeria is open for business now more than ever.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu told the stakeholders that his experience as a professional accountant in the oil and gas industry, improved his capacity to make difficult decisions that will solve the problems in the sector.

READ ALSO: ‘Obasanjo Adds No Value To Oyo, Angery He Couldn’t Use Monarchs To Make Peter Obi President’ – APC

The president told the delegates that he would end the bottlenecks preventing new and large-scale capital from flowing into the sector.

“The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part.

“Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people. We know the industry. We grew up in it.

“We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem,”