Immigration Service Arrests 61 Illegal Migrants In Ogun

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has intercepted 61 illegal migrants, including 60 Cameroonians and one Burkinabe, from two locations in the Ibafo and Sagamu areas of the state.

The Comptroller in the state, Olufunmilayo Olayemisi, who confirmed the development to pressmen at the command’s office in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the foreigners were picked up by the agency’s operatives in Ibafo and Sagamu areas of the state.

The comptroller revealed that 51 others suspected to be accomplices from Nigeria were arrested by the operatives.

“The suspects would be repatriated back to their countries of origin after due consultations with their authorities,” Olayemisi added.

She stated that the illegal migrants remained threats to national security and would be repatriated back to their countries of origin after due consultations with their countries.