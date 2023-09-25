‘Imo Now Reduced To A Graveyard, People Defenceless’ – Labour Party Laments Killings

The South-East chapter of Labour Party (LP), has decried the growing insecurity in the South-East, particularly the recent killings in Imo State which resulted in the death of some security operatives.

The LP in a statement in Enugu, by its National Vice Chairman, Innocent Okeke, labelled the killing in Umualumaku, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area as unnecessary and unjustified.

Recall that gunmen killed no less than eight security agents in the state last week.

The security agents comprised soldiers, policemen, and the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps.

“These officers had families who depended on them for daily survival, and it is unjust that they had to answer for national calls with their lives,” he said.

According to Okeke, there were many more incidents involving the killing of security operatives in the area but most were unreported and not investigated.

He lamented that no significant measures are being put in place to forestall further occurrences.

This, he said, has made the region descend into a state of lawlessness and total anarchy where individuals are uncertain about their safety and residents leave in fear of death.

READ ALSO: Imo Killings: Take Action On Insecurity, Don’t Be Clueless – Labour Party To Uzodinma

“The state of Imo has been tragically reduced to a graveyard, where the populace no longer fears the sight of blood and death as it flows and litters the streets daily. The sounds of firearms of varying calibres have engulfed the state, causing tensions that pose serious health concerns to both adolescents and the elderly,“ he said.

The opposition political party however said that the problem could be resolved by both the federal and state governments understanding the reason for the militancy and taking measures to placate the agitation.

Labour Party said that the idea of government leaders interpreting every suggestion by opposition parties to mean political rivalry does not make for a way of resolving the security impasse.

“The gospel of reelection is the only thing paramount on the lips of the government of Imo State, while the people are left defenceless.

“The high level of governmental intimidations, harassments, and threats to any group or individual who tries to come up with alternative ideas is another issue of concern today.

“The president of Nigeria, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu should understand that issues affecting any segment of Nigeria should be his concern. Imo state is part of the territory he governs, and he should be concerned about the lives, properties, and wellbeing of the people of Imo State. President Tinubu should rise above party affiliations and offer governance to everyone,” he said