Indefinite Strike: FG To Meet Organised Labour For Dialogue Today

The Federal Government (FG) has invited the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for more talks over its planned indefinite strike.

Recall that on September 1, Joe Ajaero, NLC’s President, announced that the Union would go on a two-day warning strike from September 5.

Ajaero also said the labour body would be left with no option but to declare an indefinite strike if the government failed to act at the end of its two-day warning strike.

Prior to the warning strike, Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment, appealed for rescind of its decision to go on with the planned action but efforts were unsuccessful.

The NLC representatives were also absent at a meeting called by the Federal Government to avert the two-day warning strike.

READ ALSO: Naira Scarcity: Prosecute Emefiele, CBN Management – Falana Urges FG

The meeting was attended by leaders of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

However, Olajide Oshundun, spokesperson for the Labour Ministry in a statement on Sunday, said the government has invited the NLC for another meeting.

“The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy,” the statement read.

The NLC’s strike, according to the union, is protesting the hardship in the country caused by the petrol subsidy removal.

Moreso, the Organised Labour has not announced the day it would commence the indefinite strike.