Indefinite Strike: No Cause For Worry, Engagements With NLC Yielding Positive Results — FG To Nigerians

Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment, says the Federal Government (FG) is working with Organised Labour to avert an indefinite strike.

Lalong spoke to journalists at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, after meeting with Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Recall that Labour had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the removal of the petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

The Minister said talks are on with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to ensure that the issue is resolved.

“As for me, I don’t think there is any problem, because we are moving fine with the NLC and you know the posture of the president is towards the improved welfare for the labour in Nigeria,” he said.

“We have no doubt that this will be resolved amicably and that is why, at many of the meetings we had with labour, we are not ending up boxing ourselves, rather, we are smiling out with the hope that the best is going to come out.

“We have been having friendly engagements with them. We do not have any fear about some of the things they put up.

“Also, the suggestions and the packages are being looked into by the federal government.”

Lalong said the welfare of workers is top priority for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Mr President is not around but the vice-president is in the country,” he said.

“So, on many of the issues, we will also continue with the vice-president so that there will be a smooth, harmonious working relationship with the labour.”

On his part, George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, expressed confidence that labour leaders are committed to the nation’s welfare and are unlikely to resort to strike action.

Akume emphasized the government’s commitment to raising the standard of living for all Nigerians and fostering prosperity.

He stated: Labour leaders are very patriotic Nigerians, and we want to believe correctly that nobody will want to cause a strike. It’s not in the interest of the workers; it’s not in the interest of anybody.”