Infinix ZERO 30 5G Arrives Nigerian Market In Style

Infinix has announced on Friday, the arrival into the Nigerian smartphone market, of the new Infinix ZERO 30 5G, which was launched at the ‘Story On’ event in Venice, Italy, on September 1, 2023.

Infinix ZERO 30 5G is the first smartphone in its class to feature a front-facing 50MP camera with Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) video capability, giving young people the experience of graduating from taking selfies to a new realm of self-expressive, high-quality, cinematic vlog creation.

The phone also affords them the means to make cinematic Ultra HD video content with a front-facing 50MP camera that supports 4K (3840×2160) video recording at a stunningly smooth 60FPS, a feature typically found only on high-priced flagship smartphone models.

Other high-end features of the phone include a unique beautifully curved 144Hz AMOLED display, a high-performance octa-core processor, and 21GB of Extended Memory.

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G has a 108MP rear camera that delivers stunningly sharp, crisp photos in low light, aided by a 1/1.67″ sensor and a glass lens that captures 10% more light than standard lenses.

It also combines OIS and EIS technologies to ensure stable image capture for both photography and video. Its triple lossless zoom allows users to enjoy incredible detail from a distance, while its 120° wide lens helps users capture the world as they see it.

Speaking on Friday at a media parley at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, where the phone was launch into the Nigerian market, Oluwayemisi Ode, the Integrated Marketing Communications Manager and PR Manager at Infinix Mobile Nigeria, said that the Infinix ZERO 30 5G challenges convention to bring a high-definition front camera experience to a wider audience, including young people on a budget, adding that the front camera is complemented by unique cinematic production modes that let young people create more authentic, cinematic-style vlogs.

Shedding more light on the unique features of the phone at the event, Oyinlade Ojo, the National Sales Training Manager, explained that Infinix ZERO 30 5G puts its user in the lead role with its front-facing 50MP camera capable of shooting Ultra High Definition 4K video at a stunning 60 frames-per-second, adding that users now have the ability to capture every moment of life in incredible detail and clarity. According to her, young cinematic maestros can also take advantage of several unique video shooting modes that place them in the director’s chair.

Ojo noted that the Dual Micro-slit Flash paves the way to filming the moment in all light conditions, adding that the Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) that is inbuilt in the phone ensures sharp, stunning high-quality content every time; whether while taking a selfie or recording a video.

She also disclosed that the phone engages Movie Filter mode to create 2.35:1 ratio video content for a more authentic cinematic look or uses Dual View to capture the action from both sides of the camera with simultaneous front and rear video recording.

On the phone’s powerful performance and its Memory and Storage, Ojo explained that the phone records and processes large, high frame-rate Ultra HD video content that requires plenty of processing power, system memory, and storage. She explained that the three areas are really where Infinix ZERO 30 5G truly delivers.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core processor, she notes that the phone takes care of the heavy lifting with 4x Performance Cortex-A78 cores, adding that an additional 4x Cortex-A55 cores keeps everything running smoothly, ensuring smooth app switching and UI navigation.

Additionally. she stated that by handling the demands of 4K/60fps video recording effortlessly, the D8020 sets the stage for the next-gen cinematic experience.

“Infinix ZERO 30 5G goes further than any other smartphone in its class when it comes to system memory, packing up to 21GB of Extended memory (12GB plus 9GB using memory fusion technology). Having a significantly larger memory footprint is essential for handling the demands of 4K video, and the much larger file sizes created compared to standard HD, and 2K videos. To store these larger videos, Infinix ZERO 30 5G has a substantial 256GB storage ROM which allows users to record hours of extended, Ultra HD quality video content without concern,” she said.

Other additional features highlighted at the event include its long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery, coupled with 68W Super Charger which means no matter how much time is spent shooting UHD video, users will be back to a full charge in minutes, and can expect to charge from 1% to 80% in only 30 mins.

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G features XOS 13, a customised version of Android 13 that includes a range of the latest features, including an updated Folax voice assistant that integrates ChatGPT.

Shedding light on the Folax, she said that the feature helps make calls, take photos, play music, set alarms, or even make travel plans. Similarly, users can also create their own unique wallpapers using the latest AI Wallpaper Generator app, while Smart Search allows users to quickly locate a desired image from among many pictures, even suggesting similar images online, adding that the AI Wallpaper Generator and Smart Search functionalities will be made available through a forthcoming OTA upgrade.

She also noted that the Infinix ZERO 30 5G offers fast 234ms fingerprint unlocking, providing users with absolute security, confidence, and convenience. She also explained that it features multi-functional NFC connectivity which allows users live a more cash-less existence with easy and instant purchases in stores, cafes and restaurants as well as in public transport.

Furthermore, she said IP53 water and dust resistance protects the ZERO 30 5G in wet weather, while vacuum chamber liquid cooling prevents unwanted heat build-up during prolonged recording sessions.

In Nigeria, the Infinix ZERO 30 5G will be selling for N318,000, while the price at the international market is $339.