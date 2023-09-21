‘It’s A Time Of Reflection, Don’t Expect Jamboree’ — SGF Akume On Independence Day Celebration

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Wednesday, disclosed that this year’s independence anniversary celebration will be silently observed.

Akume revealed this after a visit to Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa, in Abuja.

“We are fully prepared for celebration and for obvious reasons, it is going to be low-key, but we are wishing Nigerians the best of luck and we want to assure them that better days are coming.

“There will not be a fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square. It is a time for reflection. It is a time for all of us to think very deeply on the journey forward.

READ ALSO: Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo Visits Lagos CP, Calls Out Sam Larry, Naira Marley

“Independence day is a very historic event in the history of any country and we in Nigeria are no exception,” he said

According to him, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is determined to ensure that his administration enhances the living standard of Nigerians.

“It is not something that can be done overnight.

“This government came into being on May 29, and we have a tenure of four years. So it will be inappropriate to begin to judge us on the basis of a few months that we have spent in the government,” Akume added.

Nigeria celebrates its Independence Day on October 1.