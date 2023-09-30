“I’ve Been Approached In Nigeria, Overseas To Peddle Drugs” – Okey Bakassi (Video) in

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, better known as Okey Bakassi has said that he has been approached by drug pushers in Nigeria and overseas to help peddle drugs across different borders.

The comedian made this revelation during an interview with Channels TV. He said the invite was extended after he moved to Lagos.

The comedian claimed that people in the entertainment industry are easy targets and are often approached to sell drugs.

He said although the business is lucrative, he refused the offer and decided to “keep things simple”.

READ ALSO: Ritual Killing Doesn’t Work, Stop Wasting Human Lives – Okey Bakassi

“When I came to Lagos as a young man, I was tempted in so many different ways by different people. And I’m talking about fraudsters and drug dealers,” Bakassi said.

“I was approached. When you’re in entertainment, you are approached to peddle drugs. I have been approached overseas, I have been approached in Nigeria by drug dealers.

“They show up in your hotel and that talk business and they tell you other people who are doing it are making money. But it is dangerous.

“For me, I want to be able to sleep well. I am not afraid of the police or any law enforcement agencies. So I have tried from day one to keep things simple.”

Recall that in 2017, the actor claimed that “70 percent of Nigerian celebrities” are consumers of illicit drugs.

Bakassi, however, admitted that he also indulged in the act when he was younger, and noted that entertainers often take drugs to boost their creativity.

Watch video below: