Iyabo Ojo Set To Hold Peaceful Protest To Demand Justice Over Mohbad’s Death

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has joined other aggrieved Nigerians to protest the controversial death of fast-rising singer, MohBad.

Taking to her verified Instagram account on Monday, the actress announced that a peaceful rally would be held in Lagos State to demand justice for the death of the singer.

She said her NGO, Pinkies Foundation, will submit a letter to the state government on Monday ahead of the rally on Tuesday or Wednesday.

While calling on other entertainers in the industry to join the rally, she said, “Governor Sanwo Olu. I want you to use your good office sir. We need you to see to it that all these investigations are carried out. We don’t want an audio investigation. We failed when he was alive. This one he had to pay the ultimate price.”

“We parents are bringing the revolution to reality. The autopsy must be done. When I met him he was so disturbed. He was so paranoid.

“My lawyer will write to you. My foundation will write to you one after the other. My foundation will send out a letter. We are sending the letter on Monday to all the respectable offices. And we are sending it to international bodies. We are coming to your office on Tuesday or Wednesday. So that you can understand that we need justice. We are going to do a peaceful rally.”