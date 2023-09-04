Kaduna Govt Recruits 7,000 Vigilantes To Tackle Banditry, Kidnapping

As part of efforts put together by the Kaduna State Government to end terrorism, no fewer than 7,000 youths have been recruited into the state vigilance service to assist the works of federal security agencies in tackling insecurity in the state.

Speaking during the commencement of training for the new vigilante members at the Police College Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani said his administration will do everything possible to curb the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes that are threatening the peace and security of citizens of the state.

Governor Sani said: ”In our administration’s blueprint,we committed to strengthening the manpower and overall operational capacity of KADVS. Since its establishment, KADVS has been working with security agencies to degrade criminal elements.”

“But we face the challenge of inadequate personnel to successfully wage the battle against bandits and other criminal elements. It is for this reason that our administration decided to recruit 7,000 personnel into the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).”

“The recruitment and screening of the trainees were the collaborative efforts of our Local Government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders as key stakeholders at the grassroots level and security agencies. The screening was very thorough. We have here energetic young men and women of transparent honesty who are committed to securing our local communities.”

“The Kaduna Vigilance Service is a complementary security outfit. It will assist the security agencies with actionable intelligence. With its knowledge of the local environment, bandits will have no hiding place.”

“To the recruits who are starting their training today, I charge you to show seriousness and commitment. Listen to your instructors and be disciplined. I am confident that you will all be found worthy of being enlisted in the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).”

” l must however warn that when you are eventually enlisted into the Service and you start carrying out your duties, you must desist from violating the rights of the citizens. KADVS was set up to protect the people, not to violate their rights. We shall not hesitate to discipline any person who flouts the operational guidelines or code of conduct of the service,” he said.