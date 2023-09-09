Kaduna: Perpetrators Intend To Ignite Ethnic, Religious Tension — Gov. Sani Condemns Catholic Church Attack

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has posited that attack on the Fadan Kamatan Parish – Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, was carried out to ignite religious tension in the State.

Recall that bandits burnt down the parish house of Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church at the LGA on Thursday

According to reports, some of the priests escaped, while Na’aman Danlami who was serving as a seminarian was caught by the fire.

Sani who voiced his indignation at the deaths in a statement issued by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, vowed to find those responsible for the horrific act and make sure they face the full wrath of the law.

His words: “The attack was carried out with the sole intention of igniting ethnic and religious tensions in Kaduna State and sabotaging government’s efforts towards rebuilding trust in our communities.

“I am deeply saddened by the attack on Fadan Kamatan Parish, Zangon Kataf. This act of violence against innocent worshipers is not only an attack on the Catholic community, but an attempt to set our people against each other. We will not tolerate such acts of brutality and will go to any length within the law to bring the attackers to book.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Parish House, Burn Seminarian In Kaduna

Urging the security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident, Sani expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and assured them of the state government’s support during this difficult time.

“Governor Uba Sani’s administration has taken proactive steps to restore peace in troubled communities by strengthening partnerships with Federal Security Agencies and reinvigorating the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS). The State Government recently recruited and commenced the training of 7,000 personnel of the Kaduna Vigilance Service.

“Additionally, strategic engagements have taken place with top Federal Government officials responsible for security such as the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, and the Minister of State Police Affairs Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and the recently appointed Service Chiefs,” the statement added.