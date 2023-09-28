Kwankwaso Is A Professional Presidential Election Contestant Of Failure – Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Rabiu Kwankwaso, his predecessor in office as the Kano State Governor as a serial failure.

Speaking in Abuja at the APC’s national secretariat while hosting the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 2023 governorship candidate, Haliru Dauda Jika, who formally defected to the APC, Ganduje posited that Kwankwaso has become a professional presidential election contestant in Nigeria.

According to Ganduje, Kwankwaso is a selfish individual who specializes in deceiving people and is always first to jump boat when he doesn’t get what he wants.

Affirming that Jika made the right choice to dump the NNPP and return to the APC, Ganduje said: “When I got the news that you were coming to see me in my house to discuss the way forward, I knew I was meeting a very formidable politician in the person of Senator Jika who is a household name in Bauchi state.

“He is returning to a party that is very progressive and focused when we look at where he was coming from. He is coming from a party that used to be a decent party and highly respected but was later hijacked and polluted by the kwankwasiya group.

“We are happy that the original NNPP is taking back its proper position and leaving the kwankwasiya group deserted and thrown out completely.

Information Nigeria reports that the Kwankwasiyya group headed by the former Governor was forced to go into a sabbatical leave for eight years before it found its way back to Government House in Kano.

“The Kwankwasiya head who wears a red cap is the person who prefers to be a king in hell than be a servant in paradise. He specializes in deceiving people. He was first in PDP, came back to APC when it was formed. That was when the PDP merged with the legacy parties to form the APC.

“Instead of staying in APC because of his ambition, he decided to leave APC after failing to pick the presidential ticket to go back to the PDP. He could not stay there again when he failed to pick the ticket.

“He still went on his own to contest the presidential poll and was defeated twice. He is a professional contestant for presidential elections and would remain a professional failure. He loves himself so much. I am happy you have dumped the red cap . It is a very sensible action that you have taken,” Ganduje submitted.

The APC chairman promised Jika and all those who returned with him, inclusiveness in the Party ahead the 2027 polls.