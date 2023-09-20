Leave The Streets, Go Home, Hoodlums May Hijack Protests – Oluwo Of Iwo To Mohbad’s Fans

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has reacted to the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The monarch described the passing as a colossal loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria and the world at large.

He urged the authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Speaking in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, Oba Akanbi also appealed to youths protesting the development to be civil in their conduct.

He said: “I commiserate with his immediate family and the entertainment industry and also call on the ardent lovers of Mohbad to leave the street and go home. The protest may be hijacked by hoodlums if not properly managed.

“Stakeholders are already working to ensure justice for Mohbad. The youth should cooperate with the government by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

“Once again, may the soul of the departed Mohbad rest in peace.”