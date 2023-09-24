Live Casino Online – How does it work?

Live Casino is currently one of the most popular game types in non GamStop casinos. Companies such as Evolution Gaming and NetEnt have in recent years invested large sums in both technology and marketing compared to live casinos.

What Is Live Casino & How Is It Different from Other Non GamStop Casinos’ Products?

Live casino is a game product that is streamed directly to players where you can follow the game live as it is played. This differs greatly from other products offered as the live games do not have a built-in random generator, but the games are played exactly as they are in a physical casino. This gives the player a more authentic feeling when playing.

Having a real person talking directly to you when you place your bets makes you as a player feel more involved in the game itself.

The game providers that offer live casinos have usually set up their own game studios with staff and tables which are then streamed live to players.

But some non GamStop casinos offer live games directly from actual casinos around the world instead of having their own studio.

How Do I Play at Live Games at Non GamStop Casinos & What Games Are There?

Most casinos without GamStop that offer live casino usually have a separate game category called “live casino” in the game lobby.

Once you are inside the live casino lobby, there are many different game options you can choose from. Roulette, Blackjack, Stud Poker and Baccarat are just some of the different game types that you can play via live casino.

Most gaming operators today offer live casinos with British staff.

When you enter a live casino game, you enter directly into the game where you can place your bets. You will have a window between each game where you can place your bets and when the game then starts you have to wait until the game round is over before you can place a new bet.

How Did Live Casino Online Start?

The first live casino games were launched as early as 1996 but were severely limited by the technology available at the time and only offered a limited number of games and could only be played at specific times of the day.

As the technology developed, the games also became more advanced and around 2007 the live games started to take off. Better internet connections led to the games becoming more interactive and user-friendly, and today live casino accounts for a significant part of the online market.

One of the companies that helped popularize live casinos is British-owned Evolution Gaming, which was founded in 2006 and is today the market leader in live casinos.

Evolution stock is traded on the British Stock Exchange and currently has over 4,000 employees. The company has its headquarters in The UK but also has parts of its operations in Malta and Latvia.

Biggest Difference Between Live Casino Online & a “Real” Casino

The biggest difference is the game selection itself and then the convenience. You get a similar gaming experience at home on the couch as you would if you went to a regular casino.

There is a very large and varied range of games and you as a player do not have to crowd with others to get a seat at the table. The stakes also vary and you can choose a table yourself with a stake that is comfortable for you.’

Which Game Manufacturers Create Live Casino Online?

The two most common game providers in the UK are Evolution Gaming and NetEnt. But other new companies are becoming more popular. Authentic Gaming, Portomaso Gaming and BetConstruct are some of the more recent additions.

Outside of the UK, English Microgaming and Playtech are the largest suppliers of live casino online.

Both Evolution and NetEnt are today approved and licensed by the British Gaming Authority and offer games at the majority of casinos that have a British license.