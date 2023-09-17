Man Arrested After Selling Lady’s Nude Pictures, Videos On Social Media For N3,000

A young man identified as Chinedu Ezeudu, a native of Ndi Ikpa village Ezinato community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been arrested for allegedly selling nude pictures and videos of a woman on social media.

The man was accused of leaking the materials after attempts to get money from her through blackmail failed.

The man allegedly sold the nude videos of the young woman to persons who requested it for N3,000.

The suspect was arrested by the Anambra State police command after the victim made a report to the office of the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Children’s Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo.

Miss Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, media aide to the commissioner said, “the victim said she lost her memory card in March, 2023, but was later chatted up by the suspect in June, with a request for huge amount of money in order not to leak the nude videos.

“When she refused to pay, the suspect threatened to post the video on all social media platforms but was confronted by the husband of the victim and asked to delete the video. Before then he had already duplicated it.”

She said the suspect went ahead to release the video on Facebook, Whatsapp and other social media platforms, including selling them to those who requested.

Ikeanyionwu said, “When the incident was reported to the office of the commissioner for women and social welfare Anambra State by the victim accompanied by Hon Ejike Okechukwu, the suspect was quickly arrested by the Anambra State Police Command.”

She said the suspect who is currently in police custody would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Court in Awka once investigation is concluded.