Management, Leadership Deficit Limited Nigeria’s Growth – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, submitted that despite Nigeria’s great human and natural resource wealth, the country’s leadership and public sector management deficit kept it from developing.

During an interaction in India on Thursday, the president expressed his conviction to Nigerians saying Nigerians, “are not poor in knowledge. We are not poor in human resources. We are only poor in management and leadership, and that is why I ran for president, to help all of us mould the soul of our country in the right direction.”

Reflecting on the trajectory of his life that prepared him for leadership, Tinubu told several Nigerian students studying in India that they can reach the top of their respective careers with dedication, honesty, determination and a change of mindset.

Tinubu, who is in India for the G-20 Summit, urged Nigerians to use the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens, emphasizing that “our diversity must be used to drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress.”

“We are here to present a new future to you. A future of a country that is so rich, endowed, and highly populated. Very dynamic, unique in its culture, tradition, and ethnicity. That is what will make our prosperity possible, if only we can make use of our diversity for prosperity,” he said in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, while addressing the students, explained that President Tinubu’s foreign policy thrust included four Ds, with one of them being Diaspora, which focuses on improving the quality of services that Nigerians in the Diaspora receive at Nigerian Missions abroad.

“The issue of passport delays will be a thing of the past. You won’t have to wait indefinitely for your passports to be ready. Secondly, you are the first point of contact between Nigerians and other countries. We can’t grow beyond what our people project. That is why it is very important for you to project a consistently positive image of Nigeria online and off-line,” Nigeria’s Chief Diplomat said.