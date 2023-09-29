MD Of Water View Hotel, Adeniyi Ojo Found Dead In Hotel Room

The Managing Director of Water View Hotel, in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Adeniyi Ojo, is dead.

His lifeless body was found on Thursday, at about 10.00 hours, on one of the beds of the rooms in a hotel, according to police report.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Friday, disclosed that “a suspected culpable homicide case was reported at ‘A’ Division Ilorin yesterday, September 28, 2023, at about 1000 hours by one Kehinde Olaseinde ‘m’ the supervisor of Water View Hotel, GRA Ilorin.

READ ALSO: 24-Year-Old Housewife Murders Four-Day-Old Stepson With Insecticide In Bauchi

”A team of detectives dispatched to the scene were later joined by the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya.

“The deceased, one Adeniyi Ojo ‘m’ the managing director of the hotel was found lying motionless on the bed in one of the rooms in the hotel,” the statement added.

The spokesman disclosed that examination of the body showed no sign of physical violence.

“The body was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, and was deposited at the General Hospital mortuary, Surulere for an autopsy,” the statement further disclosed.

Meanwhile a discreet investigation of the case has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police.

Details of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible, according to the Command.