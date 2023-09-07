Missing FUOYE Student Found Dead In Shallow Grave, Eyes Plucked Out

A nursing student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), named Atanda Modupe Deborah, who was in her second year, has been found dead.

Deborah went missing after going to her class for a night reading session on Monday, September 4.

Her roommates who became worried when she didn’t return, reported her missing, and found her belongings near a large pond during a search.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday, she was discovered buried in a shallow grave behind her faculty with her eyes removed, suffering severe head injuries, indicating that she may have been raped.

“Deborah reportedly went out to read but was later found dead in a shallow grave on Wednesday evening with a lifeless body at Oye Ekiti with injuries on her head and her eyes were allegedly plucked out,” an anonymous eyewitness said, according to Osun Defender.

Reacting to this incident, the management of the university released a statement on Wednesday evening, signed by the Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim, instructing all students to leave the university campuses immediately.

The university management also mentioned that armed security personnel have been deployed to enhance patrol, surveillance, and overall security measures.

The statement read: “The University Management has received a report on the case of Ms Modupe Deborah Atanda who was reported missing as at Wednesday, 6th September 2023; and Management is saddened at the current turn of events.

READ ALSO: ‘We’ll Reveal Identities Of Oil Thieves’ – House Of Reps. Committee Vows

“It is pertinent to promptly inform the entire University community that immediate steps have been taken in this regard, as all National Security Personnel have been drafted to handle the situation. As a matter of fact, several arrests have been made of suspects.

“To this end, all students (Stream A and any other full-time student still on any of the University’s campuses) are hereby directed to vacate the premises with immediate effect to ensure a proper, holistic and unimpeded thorough investigation, please.

“It is worthy of note that armed security personnel have been quickly deployed for patrol, surveillance and security purposes.

“Rest assured that all steps would be taken by the University to fish out any and all culpable persons; and they shall face the full and unmitigated consequences of their action(s).

“A new resumption date for all students would be conveyed accordingly. We sincerely regret any inconveniences these may have caused. Thank you.”

Upon the confirmation of her demise the school stated that “current information reaching the security outfit of the University has disclosed that the said student is dead.

“While the University Management condoles with the deceased family and the generality of the University community, particularly our dear students, the Management reiterates that the investigation is still ongoing and this is being done in collaboration with national security agencies with a view to getting to the root of the sad development and bringing to book the culprits.

“We, therefore, appeal to students and all other stakeholders to remain calm.”