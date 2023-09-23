Mohbad: Allow Us To Do Our Work – Police Warn Bloggers, Celebs, Others

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned bloggers, celebrities, and others not to interfere with the inquiry into the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It was gathered that the police issued this warning through its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The force PRO made this known in a post via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

While urging celebrities and bloggers not to use the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba’s death to attract attention or mobilize followers, Adejobi warned that the police would call anyone who was discovered making comments regarding the late singer’s death to testify in the case.

READ MORE: Mohbad: Aspiring Artistes Involve In Rituals For Fame – Alibaba

He said: “I have warned the so-called bloggers and celebs to allow us to do our work. They should not use Mohbad’s death to cruise or mobilize followers. They need to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“Anyone who makes comments (affirmatively) on the issue might be invited by the police or any security agency to corroborate or testify in the case. You’d better be careful and allow the law to take its course. The law is wide and complex and could, at the same time, be flexible. Be warned.”