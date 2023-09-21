Mohbad: British Music Channel, MTV Base Bans Marlian Music

Popular British music channel, MTV Base has placed a ban on Marlian music following the death of a Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Marlian Music is a record label owned by Nigerian musician, Naira Marley who was accused of having a hand in Mohbad’s sudden death.

Following the controversial death of the singer, some national radio stations have placed a “Not to Be Broadcast” (NTTB) ban on all the music under the Records Label.

Joining the growing list of music outlets that have banned Marlian music, a staff member of the MTV music channel and popular TV host, Ehizojie Okoeguale, aka DadaBoy Ehiz, made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a post shared on his X, Okoeguale wrote: “MTVbase dropped everything Marlian. Kudos to dem.”